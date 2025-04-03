As far as reveals go, yesterday's Switch 2 Nintendo Direct played it relatively safe. The system is an upgrade on the existing (and wildly successful) Switch console that has sold more than 150 million units worldwide, with the biggest curveballs being video chat and the introduction of mouse-style controls via the updated Joy-Con controllers.

Members of the Nintendo Life team are currently in New York and Paris testing out the new hardware (as you'll know from the hands-on impressions pieces we've been publishing today), but we thought it might be interesting to highlight one particular point in regards to the mouse controls, as spotted by The Verge:

At the hands-on event, every game that showed off the mouse features was set up with a nice flat table, but the developers of the Switch 2 understand that most people don’t play console games with a handy table nearby and ready to go. From the hardware developer roundtable that took place at the event, I learned that you can use your lap as a surface, but not on bare skin — the controller also might have issues with certain fabrics, but at the very least, you gotta wear pants.

There you have it—if you want to use the Joy-Con as a mouse and you're planning on using your leg as a surface, you'll need to be wearing trousers (pants, if you're in the US). Sorry, short-loving Nintendo fans!

Or, you know, naked gamers.