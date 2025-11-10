Since the launch of the Switch 2 in June, Nintendo has released game upgrades, updates, and system firmware patches to make more games compatible with its new hybrid system.

It's not always been the easiest to keep track of every update, and to help make this process a little easier, a new website has now gone live.

It allows you to check the compatibility of Switch software on the Nintendo Switch 2. It's as simple as typing a Switch game into the search bar, and it will reveal if it's "supported" or not. Nintendo also notes how search results include both physical and digital versions of software.

This search functionality extends to apps, and each search may or may not include additional information such as recent patches. Other searches will result in "incompatible" or "unsupported" as you can see in the screenshots below - with Nintendo even acknowledging specific issues.

So, instead of having to refer to the official PDFs or other search methods on Nintendo's website, you can now simply enter the game title in the search bar and find out if the software you want to play is compatible on the Switch 2.

When Nintendo initially revealed Switch game compatibility for the Switch 2, it mentioned at the time how not every game would be supported at launch, but explained how the work to make more games compatible was ongoing.

This new search page means you can now regularly check the status of games that may not yet be compatible with the Switch 2 and see if there are any updates.