With Switch 2 pre-orders going live in multiple locations this week, various game developers have used this second round of excitement to showcase their upcoming games for the new platform.
This round up includes some new third-party game pre-order trailers as well as some we may have already showcased here on Nintendo Life:
Yakuza 0: Director’s Cut
"Yakuza 0 Director’s Cut is coming to Nintendo Switch 2 on June 5th! Fight through Tokyo and Osaka entertainment districts as yakuza Kazuma Kiryu and cabaret club manager Goro Majima in an epic crime drama. Experience the definitive edition of the critically acclaimed origin story enhanced for Nintendo Switch 2 with never-before-seen cutscenes, new online multiplayer mode, English voiceover, plus French, Italian, German, and Spanish text."