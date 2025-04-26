Yakuza 0 Director's Cut
Image: SEGA

With Switch 2 pre-orders going live in multiple locations this week, various game developers have used this second round of excitement to showcase their upcoming games for the new platform.

This round up includes some new third-party game pre-order trailers as well as some we may have already showcased here on Nintendo Life:

Yakuza 0: Director’s Cut

"Yakuza 0 Director’s Cut is coming to Nintendo Switch 2 on June 5th! Fight through Tokyo and Osaka entertainment districts as yakuza Kazuma Kiryu and cabaret club manager Goro Majima in an epic crime drama. Experience the definitive edition of the critically acclaimed origin story enhanced for Nintendo Switch 2 with never-before-seen cutscenes, new online multiplayer mode, English voiceover, plus French, Italian, German, and Spanish text."

Split Fiction

"Split Fiction is available for pre-order now on Nintendo Switch 2. Pull up a couch and get ready to jump between the many worlds of EA & Hazelight Games co-op adventure, Split Fiction!"

Street Fighter 6

"Street Fighter 6 Years 1-2 Fighters Edition is available now for pre-order on Nintendo Switch 2. Bringing a pawsitive attitude and capoeira style, Elena charges in to Street Fighter 6 on June 5 as the final character from Year 2! With a herd of fluid moves that will turn any opponent into prey, Elena promises each fight will be elephantastic. For players who own the standard edition of Street Fighter 6, Elena can be purchased individually with Fighter Coins or through the Year 2 Character Pass/Ultimate Pass."

Hitman World of Assassination

"HITMAN World of Assassination - Signature Edition features all the globetrotting missions of Agent 47 including the endlessly remixable side content such as the Contracts and Freelancer modes, as well as elusive targets, live events, and other premium content!"

Sonic X Shadow Generations

"3 Hedgehogs. 2 Epic Adventures. 1 Ultimate Collection...coming to the Nintendo Switch 2 on June 5th! Pre-orders begin today!"

RAIDOU Remastered: The Mystery of the Soulless Army

"Raidou Kuzunoha XIV returns in RAIDOU Remastered: The Mystery of the Soulless Army, coming June 19th!"

Will you be pre-ordering any of these games for Switch 2? Let us know in the comments.