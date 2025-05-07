Update #2 []: Capcom has today released another Street Fighter 6 video showcasing the Fighting Pass for the upcoming DLC character Elena.

As you can see it celebrates the Street Fighter III series, including avatar items and gear inspired by characters like Yun, Yang, Q, Remy, and Oro. There's also some other content up for grabs including emotes and stickers featuring various characters.

Elena will roll out on 5th June 2025, alongside the release of the game on the Switch 2.

Update #1 []:

Capcom has released new gameplay footage of the next Street Fighter 6 DLC fighter Elena. This follows the confirmation she would be arriving alongside the game's Switch 2 release on 5th June 2025.

This latest trailer not only shows off her mechanics but also confirms her "trademark healing" will return. Here's a bit about that from Capcom via EventHubs:

"If Elena is feeling a bit drained, she can forego some of the extra damage and use her trademark healing to gain some Vitality!"

Original Story:

[Fri 11th Apr, 2025 00:45 BST] Capcom announced it would be bringing Street Fighter 6 to the Switch 2 last week and today it has confirmed the release date of the final 'Year 2' DLC fighter Elena.

This character (first appearing in Street Fighter III: New Generation) will be released the same day as Street Fighter 6's Switch 2 launch on 5th June 2025. She'll be available across all the game's modes including World Tour, the Battle Hub, and Fighting Ground.

This also happens to line up with the launch date of the new Nintendo console. Fortunately, for Nintendo players, the Switch 2 version includes "all characters and stages from both Year 1 and Year 2".

Here's the full roster of characters you'll have access to in Street Fighter 6 on Switch 2 from day one. This again includes the base game characters as well as the 'Year 1' and 'Year 2' DLC additions:

  • Ryu
  • Luke
  • Jamie
  • Chun-Li
  • Kimberly
  • Juri
  • Ken
  • Blanka
  • Dhalsim
  • E.Honda
  • Dee Jay
  • Manon
  • Marisa
  • JP
  • Zangief
  • Lily
  • Cammy
  • Rashid (Year 1)
  • A.K.I (Year 1)
  • Ed (Year 1)
  • Akuma (Year 1)
  • M.Bison (Year 2)
  • Terry (Year 2)
  • Mai (Year 2)
  • Elena (Year 2)

As previously revealed, Capcom will also be releasing a 22 amiibo card set and three amiibo based on Luke, Jamie and Kimberly - which will give you the ability to save and load your character's outfit, their control-style, and also receive special items.

Street Fighter 6 for Switch will also include cross-platform support at a "smooth 60fps" and comes with some brand new modes including Gyro Battle (where you use gyro controls) and Calorie Contest (where you burn as many calories as possible using the Joy-Con 2 controllers).

Street Fighter 6
What do you think of the new addition to the roster? Let us know in the comments.