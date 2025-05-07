Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 812k

Update #2 [ ]: Capcom has today released another Street Fighter 6 video showcasing the Fighting Pass for the upcoming DLC character Elena.

As you can see it celebrates the Street Fighter III series, including avatar items and gear inspired by characters like Yun, Yang, Q, Remy, and Oro. There's also some other content up for grabs including emotes and stickers featuring various characters.

Elena will roll out on 5th June 2025, alongside the release of the game on the Switch 2.

Capcom has released new gameplay footage of the next Street Fighter 6 DLC fighter Elena. This follows the confirmation she would be arriving alongside the game's Switch 2 release on 5th June 2025.

This latest trailer not only shows off her mechanics but also confirms her "trademark healing" will return. Here's a bit about that from Capcom via EventHubs:

"If Elena is feeling a bit drained, she can forego some of the extra damage and use her trademark healing to gain some Vitality!"

