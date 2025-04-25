Atlus will be bringing Raidou Remastered The Mystery of the Soulles Army to not only the original Switch but also the Switch 2 this June and if you're wondering how it will perform on the new Nintendo platform we've now got some details.

According to the company's official Japanese website (via Nintendo Everything), the Switch 2 version of the game is "expected" to run at 60fps in both TV and portable mode, at a resolution of 1920 x 1080.

As for the original Switch version, you can expect it to run between 30fps and 60fps across both modes - with the same resolution as the Switch 2 release in TV mode, and portable mode dropping to 1280 x 720.

In comparison, the PlayStation 4 version of the game will run at 30fps - 60fps at a resolution of 1920 x 1080. Other versions of the game on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X will be 3840 x 2160 at 60fps, and the Series S version has a resolution of 2560 x 1440.

Atlus also mentions how the Switch 2 physical version will be a game-key card release requiring up to 17GB of free space.

You can find out a bit more about this "beloved supernatural action RPG" in our previous story here on Nintendo Life: