Switch 2 will remain at the previously announced price of $449.99 USD ($629.99 CAD) for the base hardware and $499.99 ($699.99 CAD) for the Mario Kart World bundle in North America, Nintendo has announced.

Prices for Mario Kart and Donkey Kong Bananza will also remain unchanged at $79.99 USD ($109.99 CAD) and $69.99 USD ($99.99 CAD), respectively. Retailer pre-orders in the US and Canada will begin on 24th April.

However, previously announced prices for accessories have been adjusted "due to changes in market conditions" and the company doesn't rule out the possibility of price adjustments to "any Nintendo product" in the future.

As pre-orders opened in Europe and other territories earlier this month following the Switch 2 Direct and price reveal on 2nd April, pre-orders were postponed in the US and Canada as Nintendo evaluated the effects of tariffs imposed by the US on countries around the globe.

In the message on its website, Nintendo apologised for the retail pre-order delay and thanked fans for their patience.

Here are the details from Nintendo's statement:

Retail pre-orders for Nintendo Switch 2 will begin on April 24, 2025. At launch, the price for Nintendo Switch 2 in the U.S. will remain as announced on April 2 at $449.99, and the Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart World bundle will remain as announced at $499.99. Pricing for both physical and digital versions of Mario Kart World ($79.99) and Donkey Kong Bananza ($69.99) will also remain unchanged at launch. However, Nintendo Switch 2 accessories will experience price adjustments from those announced on April 2 due to changes in market conditions. Other adjustments to the price of any Nintendo product are also possible in the future depending on market conditions. We apologize for the retail pre-order delay, and hope this reduces some of the uncertainty our customers may be experiencing. We thank our customers for their patience, and we share their excitement to experience Nintendo Switch 2 starting June 5, 2025.

In terms of Switch 2 accessories, everything has had a $5 increase, except the dock ($10) and the strap ($1).

Here's a list of updated USD prices Nintendo has listed "As of April 18, 2025" - we've added the previous prices to show the increases where relevant (head to Nintendo's Canadian website for the CAD prices):

Nintendo Switch 2 - $449.99

Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart World Bundle - $499.99

Mario Kart World - $79.99

Donkey Kong Bananza - $69.99

Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller - $84.99 (previously $74.99)

Joy-Con 2 Pair - $94.99 (previously $89.99)

Joy-Con 2 Charging Grip - $39.99 (previously $34.99)

Joy-Con 2 Strap - $13.99 (previously $12.99)

Joy-Con 2 Wheel Set - $24.99 (previously $19.99)

Nintendo Switch 2 Camera - $54.99 (previously $49.99)

Nintendo Switch 2 Dock Set - $119.99 (previously $109.99)

Nintendo Switch 2 Carrying Case & Screen Protector - $39.99 (previously $34.99)

Nintendo Switch 2 All-In-One Carrying Case - $84. previously (was $79.99)

Nintendo Switch 2 AC Adapter - $34.99 (previously $29.99)

Samsung microSD Express Card – 256GB for Nintendo Switch™ 2 - $59.99 (previously $54.99)

Rumours earlier this week suggested that retailers would open up pre-orders next week, and after a couple of weeks of uncertainty and discontent over Nintendo's hardware and software pricing this gen, there will be many Nintendo fans in the US relieved to see the system and its biggest launch-period games not going up even further.

Those accessory increases will quickly add up, though, and it'll be interesting to see if prices are reduced should the economic climate turn less volatile in the future.

If you're looking to pre-order direct from Nintendo, plans for invitations from My Nintendo Store to be sent out starting on 8th May are unchanged (for those who meet the criteria).