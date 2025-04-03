The first of a couple of Nintendo Treehouse broadcasts has begun and, whilst we hoover up all of the new information and details, some fans have been quick to tell the world - well, the Official Nintendo of America YouTube channel, at least - exactly what they really desire to communicate to the head honchos over at Big-N HQ.

As seen below, almost as soon as the live show started, fans were jamming the live chat with "drop the price!!!" messages, with one saying "Nintendo, we're poor, we can't afford $90 for Mario Kart."

For those not yet clued up on everything, the Switch 2 will cost £395.99 / $449.99 at launch, with the Mario Kart World bundle costing £429.99 / $449.99. That's for UK/US - so make sure to check your local pricing wherever you are.

We have to say, although cheaper would always be welcomed, we (or this writer, at least) felt the price was bang on what we expected, and we're just glad it didn't creep further towards the mental barrier of 500 bucks. The games? Well, yes, Nintendo, "drop the price!"

Do you agree that the price is too high, or do you feel alright with the standalone console and bundle prices? Let us know!