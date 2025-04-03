The first of a couple of Nintendo Treehouse broadcasts has begun and, whilst we hoover up all of the new information and details, some fans have been quick to tell the world - well, the Official Nintendo of America YouTube channel, at least - exactly what they really desire to communicate to the head honchos over at Big-N HQ.
As seen below, almost as soon as the live show started, fans were jamming the live chat with "drop the price!!!" messages, with one saying "Nintendo, we're poor, we can't afford $90 for Mario Kart."
For those not yet clued up on everything, the Switch 2 will cost £395.99 / $449.99 at launch, with the Mario Kart World bundle costing £429.99 / $449.99. That's for UK/US - so make sure to check your local pricing wherever you are.
We have to say, although cheaper would always be welcomed, we (or this writer, at least) felt the price was bang on what we expected, and we're just glad it didn't creep further towards the mental barrier of 500 bucks. The games? Well, yes, Nintendo, "drop the price!"
Do you agree that the price is too high, or do you feel alright with the standalone console and bundle prices? Let us know!
Comments 83
I’m guessing this is largely due to inflation and tariffs
@Mattock1987 it's a combination of that and Nintendo being overzealous with how much money they can get from consumers for their product(something they've done before).
Brokies goin hard but they’re still gonna buy it. Hate to say. Me included
Time to start selling feet pics!
DROP THE PRICE
Inflation, amirite?
If they're that concerned over price, then perhaps they just need to be patient and buy things secondhand or wait for a better deal. That's how it always is with new hardware launches. You either pay a premium to experience things as they come out, or you suck it up and wait for a better deal.
@N00BiSH the PS5 was a lot pricier on release, and games in general are creeping up in price. A lot of new PS5 games are £60-£70
Either 2 things will happen 1.) Nothing or 2.) People speak with their wallets like they did when the original 3ds was released and eventually after 5 months of slow sales. I hope the price drops but only time can tell
The article seems to imply people are complaining about the cost of the console, but I'm pretty sure everyone's complaining about the cost of the games.
You're genuinely trying to tell us you expected the games to cost £75? Really? Mental.
Also, no one mentioning that all switch 2 physical copies are just keys for downloads. RIP physical collecting 02/04/25.
People pay more for free to play games lol just saying.
Price of the console is fine in my opinion.... it's the Games that are a bit on the high side.
I think this will be my first console where I go fully digital
Nah, won't ever buy at that price, if Nintendo is resanoble(something I doubt) they will adjust the price for here in Brazil, otherwise will take an yea at least for me to buy one.
@old-red yes when I was a kid they were way more money than they are now.
The switch is a secondary console for me and the price of entry is high but not too off putting, the real issue is the cost of the games, Nintendo titles rarely drop in price.
I'll just look for (because again, in several regions there are those even day one) and/or wait for discounts like I've always been doing instead, thanks!
I think anyone can see it's expensive. Everything is these days. Capitalism is broken and needs a hard reset. I'm buying one becaue I've been saving up for one. And I dare say I'll get my moniesworth out of it as I don't have every other game system under the sun. But what I will say is this. The Switch 2 can very well outsell the Switch, but it's not going to beat it without a price cut unlike it's predecessor.
I think the console price is fair, but the software prices do seem steep. Maybe tariffs? Maybe just long overdue for the game industry? Either way, I’ll be getting them and won’t complain at Nintendo for what they deem necessary to charge. At the end of the day, I don’t deserve a new console—or need one to survive. It’s merely a luxury I’m able to purchase and am thankful for that.
With that said, I do find it funny most comments with the original Switch were “give us more power and performance and improve the overall system specs”. We got what we asked for — and it comes at a cost.
I understand the sticker shock, but games themselves have been consistently undervalued for decades. I'm not a fan of the price increases, but I understand from a business/economics sense.
I was laughing. We've gone from silk song to price drop. Something new is better than nothing new.
Good. Mario Kart at $80/€90 is unacceptable imo, doubt they will actually listen but it’s much better to stay loud and keep complaining than submitting.
@Mattock1987 the difference is people were expecting the PS5 to pricey upon it's release due to expectations set by previous systems, and there were still plenty of people who were upset about games being pricier.
Mario party and Kirby go up to 80$ because the DLC included is 20$ and includes the upgrade so that makes since to me personally. Upgrades just like on the PlayStation at 10$ so you do the math on the other games that are ports.
Again: The problem isn't that one time payment.
IT'S 80 TO 90 PER GAME!
It's almost almost a quarter of the price for the console itself. And we don't even have controllers or micro SD cards (because they cheap gits didn't give us on console memory)
The console price is reasonable to me, with the improvements made over the original and inflation it was likely to cost that much, but yeah, I do not want to pay £75 for a single game so I will search for ways to get them cheaper. Whether that's on digital deals, second-hand, or another method altogether, I will only pay what I feel is acceptable for what I want.
Nintendo have always told us they don’t swim in the red ocean, competing with graphics and power, fps and 4K gaming. They swim in the blue ocean innovating and making fun weird games for families and everyday gamers.
This machine is drowning in the red ocean.
Look what is happening today. They might have to drop the price if everyone is broke
The Switch 2 hardware is more powerful than most anticipated. They might be selling it at a loss.
I’m not paying 80 for Mario kart.
At $80, I would expect any DLC for Mario Kart World to be free.
Like others have said the problem does not lie in the consoles price but it’s games. I mean if (and that’s a fat if) they were to lower it at all I would settle for 70 as highest over 80 tbh.
Read this article - Nintendo has been here before
https://www.ign.com/articles/1997/04/30/outrageous-uk-n64-price-dropped
Look the price is unfortunate but it’s not exactly outrageous or anything. The console is $50 more than I was hoping for, and I figured that many first party games would be $70 like Tears of the Kingdom, so Mario Kart is about $10 more than I expected. It adds up though, and multiplied across everything, new pro controller, new micro sd card, etc it becomes more than I personally can afford at launch.
@sporesmoldsfungus I disagree, you can make that case on insanely expensive games to produce like a GTA 6, and even then it’s iffy since they make more money on selling MTX, DLC and more.
But for a Mario Kart game to cost $80/€90?! It’s just pure greed that screams “we’re charging this much because we can”. And I bet they’ll eventually announce DLC for it, further monetizing it, don’t defend this BS.
@SwitchplayerJohn And how well did the N64 fared against the PS1 at that price?
I saw an old Toys R Is advert on Twitter the other day and it showed SNES games priced at $80 - $90.
I'm not saying we should be pleased about Switch 2 game prices, but maybe we've been spoilt since the mid 90s.
Games are getting too expensive in some way, shape or form.
Makes me wonder how much Mario Kart World actually costs to develop and how much it needs to sell in order to break even.
Hmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmm.
@SMJ Right. The original Super Mario RPG launched at $75 in the States.
It would be nice to have a range of game prices (based on content). Like how Game Builder Garage launched at $30.
Protip: buy the console early. Later when they drop the price if you already own it you will get 20 free games instead
And they have every right to do so. But still, could be worse.
I think $80 is okay for MarioKart since the last MarioKart lasted 11 years on the top 10
@MrGawain I think it’s stuck in both.
@MrGawain this I think is the most interesting point. People complained incessantly about the Switch being “behind” the other consoles, couldn’t get third party ports, etc. Now everyone complains about the price. They wanted all the enhancements without any cost. 2+2 cannot equal 5. I think Nintendo is succumbing to the law of gravity here. Eventually they had to upgrade to 4k and there are enormous costs in terms of man hours associated with that. I’d rather they just raise the price than try to micro transaction the game to death. It looks like that’s the path they are taking.
I feel like I'll get so much time and fun out of Mario Kart that I'm honestly not that bothered.
This hobby has always been on the expensive side and the writing has been on the wall for a while that game prices were headed this way.
I don't like it, but I'm also not exactly outraged. Again, they can choose their price on a game by game basis and I'll choose what I want to play or feel is worth it.
In this economy the best you can do is save (and frankly people have had rumors about switch2/switch pro for YEARS. Why not save a few bucks a month for a few years?) if you can’t afford it outright. The global economy is gonna be turbulent for the next few years and some folks are still recovering from the panorama. However A) gaming is a luxury item B) I am willing to bet especially given that Japan got an economic friendly version that Nintendo tightened the margins as much as they could. C) nobody HAS to buy it at launch. Save. Buy it later. We got a year or three of cross gen games. So beat down your backlog. Or perhaps it’s time to exit gaming. D) they may drop the price but expect to pay for it elsewhere (game pipelines getting scrapped), shorter game support windows. E) better tech costs money upfront. And factoring in inflation the Switch 2 is only slightly more expensive than the switch (that got no price drop).
Also there is a bundle for the game everyone is mad about. If you were gonna get mario kart why not buy the bundle?
Everything is high on both sides. Consumer and company are paying more.
Most games on other consoles are currently 70USD (higher for deluxe or collector editions). And both sony and ms are talking next systems. Prices for games are likely gonna be 70-80 USD as the baseline.
But this happens every release. Folks complained about the switch pricing too.
Still cheaper than gaming in the 90’s.
@jkirchgessner07 I was ready to dish out $500 for a console with no game included. $70-80 for one game? 😵
Does anyone at NintendoLife actually pay for games or do y'all still get them for free from Ninty?
Again with the $90 nonsense... who's paying $90?
How embarrassing… fans need to have a word with themselves.
Switch 2 cartridges should have different colors for the different types!
Red- Standard/ complete on cart!
Blue- Key Cards
White- whatever I missed ...
The price actually makes me feel more relaxed about missing the Switch 2's early years.
For Mario Kart, I'd get my money's worth. Same for the next mainline Zelda. But I'm not paying that as standard.
Will happily keep enjoying my Switch, and see how things are when the revisions/OLED versions release
@JamesR
The USA!
We have tax added after the price!
The console price is fine. I can even deal with the price of games going up to a point.nWhat I'm insulted by is every third party game that isn't Cyberpunk (of all things) being "code in box but somehow worse" (pending any statement on being able to resell and redownload the DRM token for another system)
Hopefully Mario kart has a real battle mode this time!
@Mattock1987 Prices are worst in Europe. Its got nothing to do with Tariffs. It's all about exchange rate to the yen
The price for the system is fine, but the game price not so much. Since I'm the only gamer in the house, unless something unique or price drop happens game wise, I'm gonna pass on this.
@DwaynesGames
Star Wars Racer on the 64 was $90
@Spider-Kev yes, that would need to be a post sales tax number. It feels like people have been quoting $90 as the base price.
I liked the post Wii U failure nintendo better. Now that they're coming out of another success, they are getting way too greedy
@Spider-Kev this is a good idea. The clearer the difference between proper physical releases and 'licence-on-card' releases, the better.
It looks more copycat than angry to me. Like I could go in there now and type Shrek for Smash and the next 50 posts are going to type Shrek for Smash b/c lemmings.
Not to say people are happy about the price, but Nintendo doesn't care if you pay up while singing, screaming, crying or cursing, as long as you pay up. And it's Mario Kart, 30 million people will buy it regardless of the price. The dozen who don't, meh. 🤷♂️
When people start typing "Luigi is coming for Luigi" well then we have a problem.
The big 3 are colluding on this, mark my words.
I totally understand the anger.
It's INSANE that Mario Kart 8 cost 60€ on Switch, and World will cost 90€ on Switch 2. But it's EVEN MORE INSANE that Kirby Forgotten Land cost 60€ on the Switch, and it will cost 90€ on the Switch 2... A game that is now over 3 years old.
We can't afford to spend 90 euros in every videogame. You buy 11 and spend a thousand euros...
I really hope Nintendo backs down here.
@Old-Red This is not true. Only some games have the Key Card, not all of them. Nintendo's 1st party titles for example are regular carts, same with Cyberpunk.
The Game Key cards are a replacement to Switch 1's code in a box
I think that I will still pick up the console. But perhaps this is an opportunity to become more judicious about my purchases
@bluemage1989 Why? They're right to be upset over these ridiculous prices.
DROP THE PRICE
@ScalenePowers This is a good practice in general.
With these prices, I’m skipping this console entirely. Most of their games are already on the shorter side, and now they’re charging $80–$90? Meanwhile, Valve basically made a 'Switch 2' with the Steam Deck!
Honestly, I see the Switch 2 ending up like the Wii U—a total flop. And honestly? Nintendo deserves it.
The revolution has begun...
@IceClimbers I hope so, because I'm completely out if it is the case.
@SMJ I got Super Metroid for £75 in the 90s. I think that had a dev team of less than 20 people.
We've absolutely been spoiled.
As if they will ever listen
@axelhander because having a tantrum over an extra £10 or £20 a game is the sort of behaviour I’d expect from a spoiled child.
Sending that into the YouTube live chat is equivalent to screaming into the void.
There needs to be a combination of vocal outrage (with articles like this covering it) AND underwhelming sales for Nintendo to consider dropping the price.
@sporesmoldsfungus yeah its absolutely wild that games have stayed roughly the same price despite the ballooning of development costs. I think greater variety in pricing, like making smaller budget games $50-60 and reserving $80 for big AAA titans, could help ease this blow of the increase too, though I doubt they'll do that. I wonder too if putting more of the cost into the base game will slow down the rapid rise of DLC and micro-transactions etc?
Blame Oompah Loompah and his very poor understanding of how tariffs work.
It's more expensive than I'd like but going by everything I've seen from the console and games so far, I'm still easily going to get my money's worth.
Games keep getting more expensive in general but rather than skipping games that I really want because they're a little on the pricy side, I'll just try to cut back on buying games that I might never get around to playing instead. A lot of wasted money in my backlog.
I love everyone saying they'll wait til the price drops haha if you were waiting on a switch 1 it's been 8 years now is the time
@AG_Awesome yeah absolu... wait, what!?
Thanks, don't think I've ever laughed so hard at a comment on here 🤣
I’d happily pay an extra chunk of money for a superior Mario Kart game. It’s the new world. Everything costs more, Video games are no different. That’s what you get when the world is not paying gas attendants $25 an hour.
Switch 2 looks great. Day 1 purchase for sure.
If you don’t like the price, don’t buy it. Crybabies.
I’m basically parroting what a lot of other people have said about this: the price of the console is fine considering all of the new technology in it but the price of the games are genuinely awful.
As far as me picking up the console’s concerned it’s definitely got me stuck between a rock and a hard place. I’d like to get the Mario Kart World bundle because the game is essentially $50 but I also have to take a trip to this year’s Pokémon World Championships (as a spectator, not a competitor) into consideration.
I think what I’ll end up doing is putting in a prepaid preorder for the bundle at GameStop, paying in off over the weeks until release, getting Donkey Kong Bananza in a similar way, then freezing my Switch 2 spending (outside of Switch 2 upgrades of Switch 1 games) until the price of Switch 2 games drops or certain US retailers stock them for below MSRP.
@Dexter2015 I have a Steam Deck and I have to admit that, after getting a proper gaming PC for Christmas a few months ago, it’s in desperate need of a refresh.
Its almost the price of a PS5 with Astro Bot here in the UK. I can only really afford one of these current consoles, so I'm undecided which to go for. I have decent size digital libraries on both PS4 and Switch. I really like the portable aspect of Switch but I'm not rushing in with a pre orederat this point with these prices.
Show Comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...