Nintendo of Canada has confirmed that it will not be opening up pre-orders for the Nintendo Switch 2 in the country, just the day before pre-orders were due to go live.

In a statement provided to Mobile Syrup, Nintendo of Canada explained that pre-orders are being held back "in order to align with the timing of pre-orders to be determined in the US." The console, like in the rest of the world, is still due to launch on 5th June 2025.

As a reminder, US pre-orders were delayed last week due to "potential tariff impacts" following the Trump Administrations high tariffs on countries such as Vietnam and Cambodia.

Here's the statement in full:

“Pre-orders for Nintendo Switch 2 in Canada will not start on April 9, 2025 in order to align with the timing of pre-orders to be determined in the U.S. Nintendo will provide updated information at a later date. The launch date of June 5, 2025 is unchanged.”

Well, that's a bit of a surprise. We did ask last week about Canadian pre-orders when we reached out to Nintendo of America, but were only told about US ones. Makes sense, but announcing the delay the day before they go live is a little bit of a shock.

All we can say with certainty is that the times are uncertain in the markets in the West. And while Nintendo of America President told journalists that tariffs hadn't factored into the console's price, he did acknowledge that the newer tariffs would need to be "addressed.