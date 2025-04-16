As hype surrounding the upcoming Switch 2 was just about to reach its peak after the exceptional Direct presentation from Nintendo, the company announced that it would be delaying pre-orders in the US in light of the global tariffs from The Trump Administration.

Similarly, pre-orders in Canada were also delayed, with Nintendo stating that it wished to align with its plans in the US.

Now, according to billbil-kun, an individual known for providing reliable leaks from various retailers, pre-orders in the US may be set to begin next week (thanks, Eurogamer). The details are a tad sketchy at the moment, and it seems that the specific dates may be dependent on the retailer in question.

Billbil-kun has not provided any retailers by name, but has stated that internal data suggests console pre-orders may begin on either 21st April or 30th April. Meanwhile, accessories such as the Pro Controller are set to become available on 30th April.

As for Canada, billbil-kin states that retailer data suggests that pre-orders may kick off in the region on 23rd April.

We likely won't know for certain until Nintendo itself provides official confirmation, but hopefully folks in the US and Canada won't have to wait too much longer to slap down their Switch 2 pre-orders.