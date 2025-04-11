Having helmed well-received entries in the Spyro/Skylanders and Crash Bandicoot lines, developer Toys for Bob has form with 3D platformers featuring beloved childhood characters. Perhaps unsurprisingly, according to a new interview, the team would be interested in reviving another fan-favourite series: Rare's Banjo-Kazooie.

Speaking with Canadian Guy Eh (thanks, Windows Central), Toys for Bob's co-studio head Paul Yan mentioned the bear-and-bird series as one he'd like to see brought back, highlighting Team Xbox as "a great partner".

Asked what Toys for Bob would work on if the team could work with any company on any franchise, Yan replied with the following:

"There are so many, and that's one of the exciting new possibilities of being independent. One company we'd like to work with is one we're already working with: Team Xbox! They've been a great partner and they also have a very interesting roster of characters that Toys for Bob could have a lot of fun with. The honey bear is the first one that comes to mind - I think we can all agree Banjo's been hibernating long enough, right?"

Toys for Bob was formerly an Xbox studio under the Activision umbrella until the team went independent last year. It still has close ties with Microsoft, though, with Team Xbox on publishing duties for its as-yet-unrevealed upcoming project, rumoured to be Spyro.

Yan has voiced his support for a Banjo comeback before. Back in 2022, he highlighted Spyro and Banjo as two series deserving of a revival in a reply to a question posed on Twitter. If the new game does turn out to be Spyro, then that's one down...

Spyro and Banjo — Paul Yan 🎮 (@paul_d_yan) March 6, 2022

Affection for Rare's bear-and-bird duo runs deep, it seems. Moon Studios' Thomas Mahler commented back in January that he'd love to see a "really talented developer" given the keys to the series. Whispers of a revival do the rounds pretty frequently, although series composer and thoroughly lovely chap Grant Kirkhope has given up hope.

2008's Banjo-Kazooie: Nuts & Bolts on Xbox 360 was the last entry in the series, although Banjo and Kazooie made their comeback to a Nintendo console in 2019 when they got the invitation to Smash, and both the original N64 game and Banjo-Tooie are playable on Switch with a Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscription.

Seems like a good fit, but do you think there's enough appetite for a new Banjo? Could this dream become a reality? Let us know below.