In case you missed it, Stardew Valley's most recent update (Version 1.6.15.1) included an error on the Switch. While the game was "mostly playable, there were some issues like "crashes", text problems and some other issues.

Fortunately, the game's creator Eric 'ConcernedApe' Barone has been working to resolve this issue and a patch for this patch has now been issued. Here's what he had to say about this, along with the official website notice:

"The switch patch to fix the last switch patch is available now.. This fixes the weird text issues as well as a few crashes that were related to that. Thank you"

If you haven't already seen the patch notes or downloaded the previous update, it included "performance optimizations", some new additions, improved translations, and a whole lot of fixes.

You can learn more in our previous coverage. In some other Stardew news, there's also a stunning new physical edition of the game available at Fangamer.