A new physical edition of Stardew Valley is available for purchase now via Fangamer, with both standard and deluxe editions on offer.

Priced at $35, the standard edition comes with a double-sided cover and a gorgeous 18-page instruction manual, but the $59 deluxe edition is truly something special. You get everything included with the standard edition, but also a poster, art cards, a wooden pin, a mini farm deed, and even a comic book.

We're particuarly keen on the art included on the front cover for both editions; it excludes the human characters from the game, instead focusing on some of the animals you'll be encountering during your time on the farm. It's really quite charming.

The new physical edition is just one of many new items included in Fangamer's Stardew Valley collection; so if you're already covered on that front, you might be interested in something else. There's a neat jigsaw, a throw blanket, a mug, a colouring book, and even a Joja Cola glass. Lots of stuff if the Stardew fan in your life has a birthday coming up, perhaps.

Let's have a little closer look at that gorgeous deluxe edition though, shall we?

Despite an initial release in 2016, Stardew Valley has been consistently updated with new features ever since, despite developer ConcernedApe also being hard at work on a brand new project called Haunted Chocolatier.

In fact, ConcernedApe noted in a recent interview that he might even be inclined to update the game further when he's 90 years old. And we'll be right here to cover it, too.