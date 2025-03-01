Update [ ]: If you've been playing the latest Stardew Valley update and have encountered certain issues, the creator has now provided an update. It seems there is apparently an "error" in the latest Switch patch (Version 1.6.15.1) and the team is working "as fast as possible" to resolve this with another patch.

ConceredApe: "I'm very ashamed to say this, but there is an error in the recent Switch patch. The game is mostly playable, but there are a few crashes, and some text will be garbled. Avoid artifact troves and back room of adventure guild. We're working on another patch as fast as possible"

So if you don't want to risk anything, and haven't already updated to the latest version of Stardew on Switch, you might want to hold out for the next patch. You can see the full patch notes for this week's update in the original story below.

Original Story: Eric 'ConcernedApe' Barone's farming and lifestyle simulation Stardew Valley is the game that keeps on giving and today marks the release of another free update for the Nintendo Switch.

This week happens to mark the ninth anniversary of the game and Barone has released the latest update Version 1.6.15.1 on the Switch, containing performance optimisations, a lot of fixes and even some new Easter eggs.

You can get the full rundown in the official patch notes below:

Stardew Valley 1.6.15.1 Changelog (Consoles):

– Performance optimizations.

– Added the Junimo bundle button to fridge and mini-fridge UIs.

– Fixed debris able to spread under giant crops.

– Legendary fish ponds now produce roe much more often and have a higher average daily value.

– Fixed Krobus’ shop not accessible on Fridays for Japanese players.

– Fixed some things being less random than intended.

– Fixed some older items in the lost & found not correctly retrieveable.

– Fixed crash when collecting empty crab pots.

– Fixed crash when farm animals somehow end up in multiple locations.

– Fixed crash when failing to play/resume/pause/stop sound effects.

– Fixed crash in raccoon menu if you have a base flavored item in your inventory.

– Fixed crash if a shop somehow has a null item from a player to sell.

– Fixed rare crash in Calico Jack minigame.

– Fixed error loading pre-1.6 saves with case-sensitive stat key conflicts; conflicting stats are now merged.

– Fixed selected tool lost in some cases when obtaining a stardrop.

– Fixed some mail getting re-sent to farmhands every day.

– Fixed crash when a farmhand passes out while warping between locations.

– Fixed co-op menu scroll not reset when switching tab.

– Improved Hungarian and Japanese translations.

– Fixed a missing period in the shears description.

– Fixed some item tooltips on the collection tab in some languages showing a raw {1} token.

– Fixed gray box behind Russian railroad sign.

– Fixed Robin’s start-construction message showing the general building name inconsistently.

– Fixed a few translated dialogues with broken dialogue commands.

– Fixed Alex’s hand in one of his portraits.

– Fixed butterflies spawned by statue of blessings glitching out in summer.

– Added a few extra spouse reactions when interacting with them without dialogue.

– You no longer lose a fish if you pass out while holding it, or pass out while fishing into a fish pond.

– Fixed animal products always harvesting with base quality.

– Fixed chimney duplication when creating a new save.

– Fixed players inside farm buildings mis-positioned on the world map.

– Fixed spouses sometimes facing the wrong direction after an interaction.

– Fixed rare crash when obtaining stardrops with stowed tools.

– Fixed rare crash when updating Robin’s construction animation.

– Fixed roommates requiring two house upgrades instead of one (like marriage candidates).

– Fixed spouses being warped to 0,0 for farmhands.

– Fixed crash when homeless farmhands remain after deleting cabins.

– Fixed legendary fish in fish ponds being more profitable than intended.

– Signs placed on legendary fish ponds no longer show a “1” under the fish.

– Fixed NPCs not being able to walk over the beach bridge.

– Fixed controller rumble being disabled.

– Fixed secret gift recipient hint no longer showing up on the skills tab.

– Fixed rare crash when making a call using the telephone.

– Fixed some minor visual issues with Cyrillic characters.

– Fixed NPCs not responding the first time you talk to them.

– Fixed being unable to grab furniture from walls.

– Improved some French and Russian translations.

– Fixed crash when the lost items shop sells Penny’s 14-heart event items.

– Fixed chickens disappearing on newly created Meadowlands farms.

– Fixed rare crash when transitioning between mine locations in multiplayer.

– Fixed bug where you could harvest unusual quantities of items from crab pots.

– If you lost an item that can’t be found again, a new friend appears in the secret woods who can get it back (for a price).

– Added new Easter eggs.

Timed in with all of this is also the release of a stunning new physical edition of the game for the Nintendo Switch. It's available at Fangamer with options to choose from both standard and deluxe editions. This physical release even comes with items like a poster and comic book!

As for the future of Stardew Valley, Barone mentioned not long ago how he doesn't want to close the book on the game's development and could easily add more to the game at any point in the future.