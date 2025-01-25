Stardew Valley is perhaps one of the best-supported indie games of all-time with Eric 'ConcernedApe' Barone now working on the title for over 12 years. While there have been questions raised about the farming and lifestyle sim's future now that the creator's attention has (mostly) shifted to his new project, what is the actual plan?

Speaking to NPR, Barone mentioned how he doesn't want to "definitively say that the book is ever closed" on Stardew because he might one day "have a desire to come back and maybe add a thing or two":

"You know, maybe even 50 years from now, I might add something...I like creating things. I don't think I'm ever going to retire. I think it would be funny to release an update when I'm, like, 90 years old — if I live that long. Let's hope.

In saying this, he does feel a game "can have too much content", and while he wants Stardew to be the best experience it can be, if there is any point he feels like "it's starting to become kind of overwhelmed with content to the point it's detrimental to the game's entertainment factor", he would consider stopping.

So, there you go - while Stardew Valley just got a huge update not long ago, there could still be more to come. And to be fair, there have already been multiple updates since Version 1.6 arrived on Switch last year.

In an interview with Nintendo Life, published earlier this month, Barone mentioned how he felt he could continue to work on Stardew for the rest of his life, and just wants to "keep it alive" as he doesn't want to see it fizzle out.