Nintendo has been winding down repairs for some of its older hardware in Japan over the past few years and today the company's customer support in this location has issued an update regarding the 3DS family of systems.

This includes repairs for "Nintendo 2DS systems" and the New Nintendo 3DS LL (known as the XL model here in the West) - mentioning how it's now officially run out of parts necessary to repair these systems in Japan. Here's the full updated notice (via machine translation):

Nintendo: "As we have run out of parts necessary for repairs, we have stopped accepting repairs for the New Nintendo 3DS LL and Nintendo 2DS systems. Please note that repairs for the New Nintendo 3DS system have already ended on August 28, 2024. (Updated March 4, 2025)"

Nintendo announced last February it would stop repairing the 3DS family of systems in Japan and followed this up with an update in August - noting how it had run out of replacement parts for the New Nintendo 3DS.

Nintendo also announced it had run out of replacement parts for the Wii U in Japan last July, and ended online play for both the 3DS and Wii U in the same year. Repair services for these systems haven't been available for some time now in many other parts of the world.