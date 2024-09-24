Nintendo has announced that it will be ending repairs for the Famicom Classic, Super Famicom Classic, and the New Nintendo 2DS XL in Japan "as our current stock of parts runs out".

Shared by OatmealDome on Bluesky, both the classic "mini" consoles and the late-gen New 2DS XL will continue to be repaired until parts run out. Repairs for the New 2DS XL are still ongoing in North America, at the time of writing this.

[NES / SNES Classic Edition] Repairs for the Famicom Classic Edition and Super Famicom Classic Edition will end in Japan when Nintendo runs out of spare parts. I wonder if Nintendo of America is still repairing these. They don't really mention it on their repair info page. 🐦 original post — OatmealDome (@oatmealdome.bsky.social) 2024-09-24T07:45:09.5032638Z

These are the latest consoles to have repairs discontinued in Japan, following the New 3DS and Wii U, when their parts ran out earlier this year.

The Famicom and Super Famicom Classic consoles are the only two "mini" consoles from the developer so far, so this feels like yet another era ending.

