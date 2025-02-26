The Switch 2 is almost here, but Nintendo is still showing support for the original hybrid system in all sorts of ways. This includes repairs, but today it's provided an update about the prices of this service in Japan.

As highlighted by OatmealDome on social media, Nintendo has announced it will be increasing the price of Switch repairs due to the rising costs of spare parts. This adjustment will kick in towards the end of next month on 26th March 2025 and will also include peripherals.

Nintendo: [Revision of Nintendo Switch repair prices] Due to rising prices for repair parts, we will be revising the repair prices for Nintendo Switch and some peripherals starting with items that arrive at our company on Wednesday, March 26, 2025."

GoNintendo further mentions how the 1,100 yen increase equates to "roughly $7.50". This is also the only region a price increase has been announced for so far, but if we hear any updates from Nintendo in other locations, we'll be sure to provide an update.

This follows a number of other announcements related to repairs in this same region over the past year including Nintendo ending repairs for the Famicom and Super Famicom Classic, as well as certain 3DS models.