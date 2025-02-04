Nintendo's been celebrating Mario Kart quite a bit recently and now it's launched a new set of themed icons for Switch Online subscribers.

These are based on Super Mario Kart and are mission rewards you can "get by playing" this game on the Switch Online service Super Nintendo app. These icons are 10 Platinum Points each and if you play the game you'll receive 50 Platinum Points.

Here's a teaser, with NSO Icons Alerts noting how the seven icons featuring characters like Mario, Luigi, Bowser and Yoshi will be available until 3rd March 2025:

This follows on from Nintendo recently adding Super Mario Kart's soundtrack to its music application Nintendo Music. And the major piece of Mario Kart news we've had over the past month is what's seemingly the reveal of Mario Kart 9 alongside the Switch 2 announcement.