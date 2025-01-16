Nintendo has rolled out another batch of icons, this time celebrating the release of Donkey Kong Country Returns HD for Switch.

There'll be four waves of icons up for grabs, with the first wave starting today and running until 22nd January 2025. These new icons will set you back 10 Platinum Points each, with borders and backgrounds priced at 5 Platinum Points each. Here's a look via 'NSO Icon Alerts' on social media:

You can see some other icons to come in Nintendo's official announcement post - this includes icons for Diddy Kong, Rambi and more. Nintendo is also currently offering an exclusive Donkey Kong reward to My Nintendo Store users in the US.

If you haven't already seen our review, be sure to check it out, and if you want to buy the game online, take a look at our guide.