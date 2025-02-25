Activision has been teasing the return of the legendary Tony Hawk's Pro Skater series over the past week and now in an update today, the official social media game account has shared another update.

It's a post featuring a few photos of Tony and his crew with the same date "03.04.25" attached. Along with this is the message "loading.. new parks".

@TonyHawkTheGame: "Loading.. new parks. 3/4/25"

In order you can see the pro skaters Steve Caballero, Kareem Campbell, Tony Hawk, Rodney Mullen and Eric Koston:

Rumours have already suggested the third and fourth entries in the series could be making a return in some form. The countdown on the official game website has also seemingly revealed Activision is working with developer Iron Galaxy on this project.