Update [ ]: Activision's Tony Hawk video game website is now displaying the same date. Along with this is a countdown timer. At the bottom of the page, logos for Activision and the developer Iron Galaxy can also be seen.

Original Story: [Fri 21st Feb, 2025 04:35 GMT]

Earlier this week, professional skater Tyshawn Jones mentioned how he was in a new Tony Hawk remaster "coming out" soon.

Well, if that wasn't already enough to get diehard skateboarding fans excited, Activision's first-person shooter Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is now seemingly teasing a new set of remasters in the Season 2 map 'Grind'.

This returning skatepark-themed map (previously featured in Black Ops 2 and 4) is located in Venice Beach, California and now has a poster inside the skate shop featuring the date "03.04.25" (that's March 4) in the style of the Tony Hawk font.

As many fans have highlighted, the date also happens to match up with previous rumours about the next remasters being the third and fourth entries in the Pro Skater series. Tony Hawk himself has even responded to this with the eyes emoji:

So, it does seem like we could be hearing something very soon...