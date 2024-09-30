Just recently, former professional skateboarder Tony Hawk confirmed that he was "talking to Activision again" in regards to his titular video game franchise. While we could confidently assume that this meant future entries were likely in the works, we now have further confirmation from the Birdman himself via Instagram (thanks, VGC).

Posted in the last 24 hours at the time of writing, Hawk celebrated the 25th anniversary of the original Tony Hawk's Pro Skater, released on 29th September 1999 for the PS1, with an N64 version following soon after. He ended the post with a tantalising tease on a potential new game, stating "I’m not supposed to tease anything else about the future of the series; but there will be a future".

It's practically a confirmation of a new entry at this point, right? What form that takes, however, is up in the air at the moment. Could it be the remake of Pro Skater 3 and 4 that we've all been hoping for? Perhaps a sixth official mainline title? Or maybe a new Tony Hawk: RIDE? Please, no...

Regardless, it's getting us pretty excited. After the disaster of Pro Skater 5, the series momentarily got back on track with the Vicarious Visions-developed remake, Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2. Alas, while that particular team is no more, it looks like Activision-Blizzard is hoping to revive the franchise in the not-too-distant future.