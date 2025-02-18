Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 was a real blast from the past back in 2020. We were just the right age to fall in love with the original games back in 1999 and 2000, and revisiting them 20 years later was a joy.

So of course we want to see more classic Tony Hawk games get the same glossy remaster treatment. And it sounds like we might get our wish if professional skater Tyshawn Jones is to be believed.

Appearing on the Breakfast Club podcast (via VGC) today, 18th February 2025, Jones spoke to hosts DJ Envy, Charlamagne tha God, and Loren Lorosa about growing up, video games, and his skateboarding career. And when the group is talking specifically about the "evolution of skateboarding" and skateboarding media, Jones drops a little nugget into the conversation.

At around 22:02, Jones says "I'm in a Tony Hawk coming out, that's cool. They got a new one they remastering, so that's about to come out. I was in the last one." So it sounds like we're getting something, but Activision hasn't uttered a word yet.

We're past the franchise's 25th anniversary at this point, and legendary skateboarder Tony Hawk did say he was "talking to Activision" last year to say that "we're working on something." Nothing came of that besides the fact that the series has a "future", but there's still time.