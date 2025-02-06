Iron Galaxy, a studio known for its work on titles such as Metroid Prime Remastered, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, and Diablo III on Switch, has confirmed that it has laid off 66 development and support staff.

Confirmed via a post on LinkedIn (thanks, GamesIndustry), the studio said that the decision was made to "enable our long-term survival". Despite this loss, the statement also clarifies that the team will "remain intact to work with the best companies in the world on the most beloved player experiences".

For now, Iron Galaxy's primary focus will be on the teammates that have sadly been let go, pledging to support them in their search for new roles elsewhere.

Iron Galaxy was confirmed to have assisted on the development of Metroid Prime Remastered alongside original creator Retro Studios. In addition, the game received support from the following teams: Airship Images Limited, Atomhawk Design, CGBot, Gamesim Inc, Liquid Development, Original Force LTD, Shanghai Mineloader Digital Technology, and Zombot Studio.

This news follows the recent confirmation that Fae Farm developer Phoenix Labs had laid off "the majority of the studio", with an update on its games to follow at a later date.