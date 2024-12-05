You really don't need us to tell you just how dense the Xenoblade Chronicles franchise is when it comes to plot and dialogue, so we're going to let developer Monolith Soft itself do the talking.

In a recent social media post, the team has showcased the sheer wealth of script books accumulated from the series so far, and it's a lot. There are quite literally piles and piles of the stuff, and Monolith Soft states that this is merely for the main storylines; side quests require their own separate scripts.

"Scripts piled up at the head office. The sheer volume of each title is overwhelming! "All of the photos are scripts for the main story, and there are separate scripts for side quests and so on."

Although nothing has been announced at this time, we assume the team is currently hard at work on the next entry in the franchise; presumably for the upcoming 'Switch 2'. In the meantime, fans can look forward to a re-release of Xenoblade Chronicles X on Switch via a new Definitive Edition on 20th March 2025.

The new release will feature enhanced visuals alongside new story elements, leading many – including us – to ponder whether Monolith will be looking to tie the game further into the wider series.