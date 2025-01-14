Sure, 2025 might be home to some pretty big gaming anniversaries, but you want to know the biggest of them all? This week marks 10 years since the wonderful Mr Alex Olney published his first video on the Nintendo Life YouTube channel. That's right, it has been a decade of "Heeeeello there lovely peeeople".

To mark the occasion, Alex has released a big old thank-you video on the channel, shouting out a whole bunch of people who have helped him over the past 10 years, and sharing a sizzle reel of some of the decade's biggest moments. If you needed a reminder of what Mr Olney looked like sans beard, this is your chance.

It's a sweet little video and well worth a watch if you have graced the Nintendo Life YouTube channel in the last decade. So, join us in wishing the loveliest person of them all a happy 10-year anniversary! Here's to the next one, old sport.