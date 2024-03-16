Did you know that we have a Nintendo Life Discord server? Well, you do now! It's a wonderful place full of video game chatter, Nintendo chatter, Photoshopping our video producer into iconic games chatter — wait, what?

Yes, the Nintendo Life Discord recently came together with one goal, to edit a particularly shredding picture of Alex 'Lovely Person' Olney into the most amusing scenarios possible. As expected, you clever lot did not let us down.

For a brief spot of context, Alex bought himself a small trolly and posted the following picture of him getting to grips with its kick-flip capabilities:

A light bit of fun, but one that soon became a Discord competition for who could take the above pose and edit it into the funniest situation. The prize? Minor recognition. And come on, who doesn't want that?

Below, we have selected some of our favourites, showing Mr. Olney in all manner of familiar locales from Tears of the Kingdom's Hyrule to Splatoon 3's Splatlands. So, sit back and admire some of our readers' best work. (And for the older British among you, slap this tune on in the background.)

We'll kick things off with Jarne, who produced this pair of 1-2-Switch beauties:

Blue Square provided this Smashing duo:

ChrisBen 456 went all out with Chrono Trigger, Doshin The Giant and Sonic Generations edits:

The Goddess Vash4e kept the Doshin theme, albeit one that's a little more nightmare-fuel-y:

Resident Kid Icarus Fan DRC went classic with a Super Mario World number, then shot into the present day with Splatoon 3:

BenChris123 opted for Alex to become one of 'the bros.':

therealbiryani piled on the praise, editing the amazing Alex into, well, Amazing Alex:

And let's round it out with Matl, who not only went for the Tears of the Kingdom and Xenoblade Chronicles 3 routes but also took things to another level with a Pokémon Yellow surfing gif:

