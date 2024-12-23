Third time's a charm, as they say. Yes, we're back with our third and final look at our video team's top five Switch games of 2024.

It's worth repeating here that these aren't necessarily games that launched in 2024, but are merely games that the video chaps played in 2024. You'll see why we felt the need to reiterate that when you see what the lovely Alex has chosen for his list of games. Some new, some old(er), but all of them are absolute whoppers.

In case you missed our previous videos, here's a reminder of what Felix and Zion chose for their respective lists:

Felix