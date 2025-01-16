Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 792k

The folks at this Digital Foundry have this week taken a look at the latest Switch release Donkey Kong Country Returns HD.

In brief, the resolution and frame rate are "surprisingly solid". This Unity-powered game runs at 1080p docked and 720p in handheld mode on the Switch - with reasonable image quality and sharper textures. Unfortunately, it's not all intact - with "some oddities" and hiccups like reduced effects and sloppy animation.

"The closer you look though, the more you start to spot some oddities. Visual effects that were missing in the original trailer have been implemented and improved, but there are still small hiccups - the dust clouds kicked up while pounding the DK symbol are reduced, and the animation of the barrel breaking as DK shoots out of it is a bit sloppy.

"You might not notice stuff like this while just playing through, but you probably would notice the missing sunset in stage three, the less glowy floating KONG letters, and simplified shadows on the intro to the first boss fight. These sorts of nips and tucks are throughout, and while these are minor changes, it still feels weird to see a game released on a vastly more powerful system with fewer effects and details."

The loading times of this HD version have also been cited as being "nearly twice as long as they were on the Wii version running from a disc", which feels like a "big step back".

As for the frame rate, this version of the title runs at 60fps at 1080p, which is an improvement on the 3DS entry that was dropped back to 30fps. Overall, Digital Foundry sums this latest version as both "good and disappointing" - while the remastering efforts have been "largely successful", the areas where it falls short "feel less acceptable" given the age of the original game.

