Review Donkey Kong Country Returns HD (Switch) - Aping A Retro Classic That's what you get for not hailing to the chimp

But what about everyone else? At the time of writing, DKCRHD (as we're sure everyone is calling it) sits at a 'Generally Favourable' Metascore of 76 based on 38 critic reviews. To help you get an idea of the critical consensus at a glance, we have assembled the following round-up to provide a snapshot of Donkey Kong opinions from across the web. So, let's get into it...

Starting with a biggie, Vooks awarded the platforming port a 4.5/5, praising the "modern classic" base game, but arguing that the lack of additions makes it no Tropical Freeze:

Now Returns is available to play in the best way possible, so if you’ve never dipped in there’s no better time to, but if you’ve already played this before there’s nothing new here really for you

IGN went ever so slightly lower and gave Donkey Kong's latest an 8/10, calling it "almost as fresh and fun today as it was 15 years ago":

Donkey Kong Country Returns HD is still a competent update and easily the best way to play one of the greatest 2D platformers Nintendo has released this century

Opting for an identical 8/10, GamingBible called the game "a sweet little upgrade", praising the HD visuals and quality of life improvements:

For those who’ve never played the game before it’s well-worth picking up, and for those who have I think it’s a good enough remaster to return to, especially if it’s been a while

While not offering a formal review score, Polygon described Returns HD as "the most accessible entry in the Donkey Kong Country lineup to date" and an all-around good time — just far from the series' best:

With so many quality Donkey Kong Country outings (literally all of them) available on Switch, Returns HD often has a hard time measuring up

Dropping the score slightly, TechRadar gave Returns HD a 3.5/5, describing it as the "definitive way to play Retro Studios first Donkey Kong adventure" but conceding that it's the worst DK platformer:

You’re still getting a good game here (albeit, a game that’s a reskin of probably the weakest Donkey Kong Country title), but it’s really hard to recommend this to anyone who has played the game before

The score's downward trend continued in the Eurogamer review, where the outlet awarded it a 3/5, praising what's there but calling it "a warm-up act" to Tropical Freeze:

But really, if you've yet to play either of Retro's DKC games at this stage in the Switch's lifecycle, you should probably just skip straight to Tropical Freeze

The same applies to VCG, where a 3/5 review notes that not enough new content has been added to make a replay feel essential: