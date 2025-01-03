We're still recovering from the New Year celebrations here on Nintendo Life, but in case you missed it - the Wario Land-inspired platformer Antonblast finally made its debut on the Switch last month after some last-minute delays.

While we've already shared our written review, our video review has now gone live and our lovely senior video producer Alex Olney has added his thoughts which you can now listen to in full (above). If you want a quick summary though, here are his final thoughts:

"Thank goodness we've got indies like Summitsphere to be able to make these kind of extreme versions of Nintendo games that we'd never get otherwise...I would say that bar the performance issues here and there, this is verging on Nintendo quality - it is absolutely superb."

One other major thing worth highlighting is the performance boost is now live for the Switch version of the game. This "blastmas miracle" (in the words of the developer) was rolled out around Christmas and bumps the framerate up to 60fps. It also included some other fixes!