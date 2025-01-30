Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate is getting DLC! We knew this already, of course, but today Super Evil Megacorp has revealed our first proper look at it, introducing the roguelike's newest playable character: Casey Jones.

The 'Casey Jones & The Junkyard Jam' DLC is set to land on Switch on 5th February, bringing with it the Turtles' hockey-mask-wearing pal, a new stage and a fresh wave of enemies to take out along the way.

Alongside the usual bat-swinging close combat, Casey packs a ranged attack for taking down foes from afar. We'd have to imagine that the likes of Raph or Leo's slashing attacks will deal more damage, but throwing some range into the mix could be a fun way to mix up the roguelike runs, particularly in co-op.

The Junkyard Jam DLC will see you facing off against the Punk Frogs — another line-up of mutant amphibians that date way back to the 1987 TMNT animated series — with Genghis, Attila, Napoleon and Rasputin being joined by a new face, Gigi, for this entry.

You can have a peek at Casey and the Turtles battling their froggy foes in the following screenshots:

Back when Super Evil Megacorp first teased the Splintered Fate DLC, it was framed as anything but a one-and-done deal. It'll be interesting to see what the team has in store further down the line.

We had a perfectly good time with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate when it skated onto Switch last year, calling it "a fun and approachable 'Hades-like' that's best played with pals" in our review. Sure, the Hades influences were obvious and it never quite escaped Supergiant's shadow, but it served its purpose nicely as an IP-infused roguelike.