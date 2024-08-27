Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 775k

Following its release on the Switch eShop in July, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate has now shared a roadmap, teasing all sorts of new content.

The "most exciting announcement" of the lot, is that the developer Super Evil Megacorp has officially started work on DLC for Splintered Fate. While it didn't go into too much detail, this "first DLC" (which teh team hopes will be the first of many) includes "one of the Turtles' closest allies as a playable character".

Fans can also expect a new environment, narrative and enemies, with a whole "new original TMNT story" and a "brand new chapter to play through". Runs will also continue to be four chapters, with players required to pick their direction each run.

Apart from this, a physical version of the game has also been teased, although the team has nothing else to share about it right now, other than its listening to player requests. The next update for to Splintered Fate will come loaded with crossplay (for Switch and Apple Arcade), various bug fixes and stability improvements.

In addition to this, online matchmaking is being added to the mix alongside PC - with the ability to quickly find a run without having to share a run code. A new Challenge Mode is coming as well.