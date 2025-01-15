It's the start of a new year and if you've already got a Nintendo themed calendar, how about some sticky notes to go with it?

To celebrate the release of Donkey Kong Country Returns HD, Nintendo's latest reward is themed sticky notes. Yes, if you need to remind yourself about anything in 2025, these notes are the perfect way to "stay on track".

Here's a look, along with the official description:

"These Donkey Kong Country Returns HD sticky notes will help you stay on track! All four sides of the cube are colorfully printed with bananas and a DK barrel, with Donkey Kong and Diddy Kong featured on every sheet. Each cube comes attached to a wooden pallet. Remove sticky notes cube gently from packaging to keep intact."

Sticky notes cube size: 2 3/4"x2 3/4"x2"

These sticky notes will set you back 600 Platinum Points, are limited to one order per Nintendo account, and as usual, shipping fees apply.

Donkey Kong Country Returns HD will arrive on 16th January 2025. Our review here is now live on Nintendo Life and you can still pre-order the game if you haven't already: