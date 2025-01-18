It's a new year and Eric 'ConcernedApe' Barone has already rolled out a new patch for the Switch version of Stardew Valley.

This new update does only appear to be a small one, but it's an important fix - addressing multiple bugs that were popping up for players on Nintendo's hybrid device. Here's the full rundown:

"The patch for Switch was released last night. It fixes the raccoon shop bug, divorce crash, rain randomization, and a few other things. Because of the randomization fix, there may be some one-time-only "retroactive" changes to things like raccoon requests or item appearance."

Barone has also acknowledged a few other concerns like an "issue with giving gifts to Villagers", which the team is apparently "looking into":

It appears so... We're looking into it. That will be fixed too. In the meantime I guess it's "easy mode" for befriending people... — ConcernedApe (@ConcernedApe) January 18, 2025

This update follows the big 1.6 update in November last year, which added multiple new festivals, a brand new farm layout, new mastery system, the ability to have multiple pets, a Lost Items Shop and much more.

That's it for now, but looking ahead, it seems ConcernedApe is still hard at work on his new game Haunted Chocolatier. Just keep in mind it could still be a while away.

