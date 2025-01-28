We knew that some Splatfest themes would make a comeback once Nintendo announced that Splatoon 3's "regular updates" would come to an end, and next month we'll see just that!

The 2023 chocolate-themed Splatfest will be the first theme returning to the Splatlands next month, with the battle of "What's your favourite chocolate?" getting underway from 8th to 9th February. Once again, Team Dark Chocolate, Milk Chocolate and White Chocolate are all up for grabs, so expect to make your vote in the coming days.

You'll find the precise time that the upcoming event begins in your region below:

North America: 4pm (Fri) PST / 5pm (Fri) MST / 6pm (Fri) CST / 7pm (Fri) EST

UK/Ire: 12am GMT

Europe: 1am CET / 2am EET

Asia/Oceania: 9am JST / 8am AWST / 11am AEDT

pic.twitter.com/zUN9DCms9T 🍫 A Splatfest so moreish, it’s back for seconds! Show some affection for your chosen confection from February 8th in #Splatoon3 January 28, 2025

Team White Chocolate walked away with the win when this Splatfest theme last came to town in February 2023, but who will take it this time? Is anyone else feeling peckish?