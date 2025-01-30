We've been keeping an eye on Date Everything — the romance sim where you can, fittingly, date everything — since it was revealed last summer. A last-minute delay pushed the game to a Valentine's Day 2025 release, but developer Sassy Chap Games has since decided that it still needs a little more time in the oven. Put Cupid on hold, because Date Everything is now expected to launch in June.

In a statement from Sassy Chap Games' Lead Designer Ray Chase, the dev explained that while the game is complete, there's still a whole bunch of testing that needs to be done. Releasing the game in its current state, Chase explains, would be a "disservice", so the team has decided to push things back by a few months to make sure that everything is in tip-top shape.

You can find Chase's full statement below:

To our fellow Dateviators,

Since we last updated you on development, We have been extremely hard at work finishing work on Date Everything! And at this point I can confidently say that we have reached that point where the game is complete to a standard that we feel reached our goals with no compromise in our bonkers artistic vision. However... I was too confident that we could properly test ALL the wild amount of content and pathing that exists in this massive game, and unfortunately we ran out of time on our current (and yet so appropriate) release date of February 14th, 2025. Our bug list is finally starting to dwindle down as QA gets through the labyrinthine story pathing, but to submit our game in the state with so many outstanding glitches would be doing you a disservice. We have our final release date set for June 2025. And while it isn't quite as sexy a date as Valentine's Day, we hope we can bring new sexiness to June evermore. And yes, you actually can date the glitches. Their name is Daemon and I am currently in a Love/Hate

relationship with them.

It's always a shame to hear of a project getting delayed (particularly when it happens twice), but in a game where there are so many romantic outcomes, we can only imagine that the list of potential glitches quickly piles up — and we'd always rather have a bug-free experience, if possible.

We'll be keeping an eye out for more information from Team17 and Sassy Chap Games over the coming months for a more secure release date, ready to mark it with a heart on the calendar, naturally.