It's already been confirmed Sonic will be returning in a fourth live-action movie, so where to next for the blue blur?
While nothing has been finalised just yet, speaking to Collider earlier this month - the Sonic 3 movie writers Josh Miller and Pat Casey mentioned how Sonic and the gang could potentially go beyond Earth in future outings, to all sorts of "fantastical zones" and worlds.
Here's what Casey had to say, while mentioning how the third movie was "inherently earthbound":
"We definitely know that there are other worlds and these more fantastical zones, and we would like to see it, so we assume the audience would like to see it as well.
"For Sonic the Hedgehog 3, the story was all about all this military stuff and it was inherently earthbound. But possibly in the future, we might get out into some more fantastic places."
There have already been a handful of zones referenced in the Sonic live-action movies, so it would be nice to see more of Sonic's universe in his future adventures. Although there have been no official details about the fourth movie shared just yet, the end credits of the third film paint a picture of what we can likely expect.
The collective earnings of the Sonic live-action movies have now surpassed the $1 billion mark, with the third movie reportedly banking more than $330 million at the worldwide box office in less than a month.