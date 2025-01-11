Yes!! I literally predicted this on my channel during my review of the third movie, lol. I talked about how I wanted the fourth movie to not be set on Earth again and bring in locales from the games. (I try to use as vague terms as possible, but in case you haven't seen the third movie yet, beware of potential SPOILERS below:

My idea was that the main antagonist of the fourth film abducts all of Sonic's human friends and holds them prisoner on Sonic's home planet. Tom, Maddie, and Wade would still get some screen time as part of the B-plot where they try and escape from jail. But the main focus would be on Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, Amy, and Agent Stone, who is helping the team with his robotic expertise and his schematics of all of Eggman's machines.

While the other humans take less of a focus in this movie, Agent Stone is an exception, who is learning to come into his own as a person and cope independently of Dr. Robotnik. Maybe we could get a flashback/origin story showing exactly how the two met and why Stone came to idolize him so much.

Although I love Jim Carrey as Eggman, I think his role in Sonic 4 needs to be relegated to flashbacks and a post-credits scene where he comes back. Given what happened at the end of Sonic 3, I think it would be anticlimactic to have him show up any earlier than the credits. The audience needs to sit with the weight of what happened for a while, or else the fourth movie will undermine how heavy the ending to the third one was. So, as much as it pains me, Eggman needs to take a backseat.

Finally, if we do go back to Sonic's home planet, I think they'll give Sonic closure about what happened to Longclaw. She's mentioned in all three movies, so I have to imagine they want to return to that eventually. We never see her die, just that she was wounded before Sonic went through the portal. Maybe she's still alive? Maybe there are other surviving Echidnas as well, and we'll get more lore about why the two sides were at war. Was it a misunderstanding? Or are Longclaw's people actually the bad guys?

Imagine how wild it would be if Longclaw is alive and in a plot twist ends up being the main antagonist of the third movie. Like, she gaslights Sonic and tries to cut him off from his human family, telling him that she is the only family he needs and why the others are actually toxic.

Even if she really is good, I could still see it causing tension if she's alive. I could see it having a similar plot to Kung Fu Panda 3 where Sonic initially throws Tom and Maddie under the bus but ultimately realizes that they're just as much his family as Longclaw.

But yeah, in addition to visiting Green Hill Zone (where Baby Sonic was doing loopty-loops, not Donut Lord's town), I'd like to see them infiltrate a Chemical Plant, like maybe the villain is trying to harvest all the planet's energy like FF7 or something. More familiar places like that.

And if they're leaving Earth, I imagine we'd be seeing more than just one familiar face from the games. Like maybe Rouge, Blaze, and Big are integrated into the plot. (This is where my Sonic ignorance shows, as I haven't played many games where those characters are prominently featured. So maybe someone else knows better than me whether now would be the appropriate time to bring them in.) I feel like an anthropomorphic crocodile like Vector would look pretty cursed in a live action movie, so maybe leave him out, lol.