After arriving overseas at the end of last year, McDonald's restaurants across the UK have now finally got their hands on a Sonic the Hedgehog 3-themed Happy Meal, though the tie-in toys are a little different to those found in the US (thanks, Eurogamer).

Yep, while our friends across the pond landed plastic figurines of Sonic and co. to mark the arrival of the third movie, UK Happy Meals instead get a range of fabric balls with the faces of Sonic, Tails, Knuckles or Shadow emblazoned on the front. There are also some, uhh, Super variants of select characters, but we won't get into that here.

The toys launched earlier this week and will be sticking around until 13th February, so you still have a bit of time to get out there and pick up a burger or two. There's even a new Happy Meal trailer (what a world we live in) that we've attached above, which shows Sonic, Tails and Knuckles racing Shadow to deliver a meal first — talk about fast food.

The fabric balls are part of McDonald's latest efforts to improve its sustainability, with the company pledging to phase out plastic toys completely by the end of 2025. We've already seen this in action with the European cardboard variants for the Mario Movie Happy Meal, but it's nice to know things are still moving a bit greener (even if it is only around tiny plastic toys).