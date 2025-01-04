Sonic's movie career started as a nightmare but quickly turned around when the team behind the original live-action movie changed his look. It's now morphed into three entire films and following the release of Sonic 3 late last month, this series has just hit another big-screen milestone.

According to Box Office Mojo data (via Reddit), the Sonic 3 movie has now made an estimated $280 million worldwide - and combined with previous sales of the franchise (close to $320 million for Sonic in 2020 and $405 million for Sonic 2 in 2022) this apparently makes it a billion-dollar movie franchise!

The third outing has been well received so far by fans, and Paramount has already reportedly locked in a fourth movie outing. Even better is the news Jim Carrey is "open to the idea" of playing Robotnik in future Sonic movies.