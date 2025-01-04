Sonic 3
Image: SEGA, Paramount

Sonic's movie career started as a nightmare but quickly turned around when the team behind the original live-action movie changed his look. It's now morphed into three entire films and following the release of Sonic 3 late last month, this series has just hit another big-screen milestone.

According to Box Office Mojo data (via Reddit), the Sonic 3 movie has now made an estimated $280 million worldwide - and combined with previous sales of the franchise (close to $320 million for Sonic in 2020 and $405 million for Sonic 2 in 2022) this apparently makes it a billion-dollar movie franchise!

The third outing has been well received so far by fans, and Paramount has already reportedly locked in a fourth movie outing. Even better is the news Jim Carrey is "open to the idea" of playing Robotnik in future Sonic movies.

Have you contributed to the success of Sonic's live-action movies? Have you seen the third movie yet? Let us know in the comments.

[source boxofficemojo.com, via x.com, reddit.com]