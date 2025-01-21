Original Story: We're just one day away from the Sonic the Hedgehog 3 movie — which introduces Shadow the Hedgehog to the blockbuster franchise — hitting cinemas worldwide. But Variety is reporting that Paramount Pictures has already greenlighted a fourth film.

Shocked? Nope, not us. According to the report, the movie is aiming for a Spring 2027 release. We know nothing else yet, but given that director Jeff Fowler has stuck around for the first three movies, we wouldn't be surprised if he's also on board for a fourth run.

The franchise — which has also spawned a Paramount Plus TV show starring Knuckles — has been box office hits, with the first two alone grossing $725.2 million at the box office. And we expect the third movie to follow suit — it's already predicted to gross $55 million to $60 million in the US alone this weekend.

Plus, the critics have been pretty favourable towards the third entry; it has an average of 61 on Metacritic, and 86% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 793k

In the third Sonic movie, Sonic, Tails, and Knuckles are back and are called on to take on a new foe — Shadow the Hedgehog, who's played by Keanu Reeves. This also results in them teaming up with Jim Carrey's Dr. Robotnik, who during the movie, reunites with his grandfather, Gerald Robotnik.

We know no details about the plot of the fourth movie, but there are currently spoilers going around for the upcoming third film, and if we had to guess, we assume those might tie in with Sonic's fourth outing.

Will you be checking out the Sonic movie this weekend? Let us know in the comments.