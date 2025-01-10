Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 791k

Donkey Kong and Diddy Kong are back next week in Donkey Kong Country Returns HD for the Nintendo Switch.

All this time after the 2010 Wii release, we're now getting the 'HD' version - which also includes the bonus levels from the 2013 3DS version. Along with this, everything you know and love about the Retro Studios' platfomer is returning including the local co-op.





(Entry will be first come first served, while supplies last) Are you ready to go bananas? #NintendoNYC will be hosting a launch celebration for the Donkey Kong Country Returns HD game on Friday 1/17 from 4-7pm ET!(Entry will be first come first served, while supplies last) pic.twitter.com/jA5454ah4B January 8, 2025

