Donkey Kong and Diddy Kong are back next week in Donkey Kong Country Returns HD for the Nintendo Switch.
All this time after the 2010 Wii release, we're now getting the 'HD' version - which also includes the bonus levels from the 2013 3DS version. Along with this, everything you know and love about the Retro Studios' platfomer is returning including the local co-op.
With the game out on Switch next week, we now want to know what your plans are - have you already pre-ordered it? Will you be getting a hard copy of the game or downloading the Switch eShop release? So one last time now - vote in our poll and leave a comment below!