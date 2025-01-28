Alongside the Switch 2 reveal earlier this month, Nintendo announced a "series of hands-on events" would be taking place around the world. Now that registrations have been live for a few weeks, it seems Nintendo is now sending out emails to let them know if they've been selected.

As previously mentioned, this is effectively a ticket raffle, where users are selected at random to attend their nearest events. Here's the email you can expect (or at least something similar) if you do end up getting an invite from Nintendo:

"Nintendo Event Ticket - Your entry was select: Nintendo Switch 2 Experience"

These experiences will be taking between April and June across multiple locations across the globe including places like London, Tokyo, Los Angeles, Paris, and Toronto. Nintendo has also announced a Switch 2 Direct broadcast will be airing on 2nd April 2025.

You can see a full list of locations for the 'Nintendo Switch 2 Experience' in our previous post here on Nintendo Life: