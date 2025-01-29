Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 794k

Can you believe it's been nearly 14 years since Super Mario 3D Land launched on the 3DS? Yeah, it's making us feel pretty old too, don't worry.

With no sign of a potential Switch port in the immediate future, we'll have to make do with the original 3DS version for now, but fear not, because a modder by the name of Cyboo has launched a new mod that might just extend your enjoyment that little bit more (provided you have the means to access it, of course).

Dubbed Super Mario Expedition 2, the mod adds in a brand-new world to explore, and honestly, watching the above trailer, we actually had a hard time distinguishing the levels from Nintendo's own curated stages. That's a good thing in our eyes and demonstrates that Cyboo has focused more on good foundational mechanics over indulgent gimmicks.

The download link can be found via the YouTube page in the above video, with the mod applicable for use in both Citra and the 3DS itself. If you search through Cyboo's previous videos, you'll also find a download link for the first iteration of Super Mario Expedition, just in case you want even more.

It's making us genuinely yearn for a Switch port, but we reckon it's unlikely we'll get one anytime soon. Heck, if Nintendo is willing to remaster Donkey Kong Country Returns for a second time, then we're not sure if Super Mario 3D Land is particularly high on its list of priorities.