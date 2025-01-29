At the end of last year, Nintendo launched Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp Complete - a "complete" version of the previous free-to-play mobile title which has now officially ended its service.

As part of the launch of this new paid version, Nintendo has been offering residents a limited-time discount on the game - dropping it down to just $9.99 / £8.99. If you haven't purchased it for this price and were considering picking it up, now might be the time to do it, as this offer will be expiring on 31st January 2025.

After this, the price of the game will double - bumping it up to $19.99 / £17.99.

"Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp Complete is now available! The introductory price is $9.99 USD / €9.99 EUR until January 31. We are thrilled to welcome both returning and new players to the campsite!"

One other thing, you'll also have until 2nd June 2025 to transfer your Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp save data to the paid version. This will require you to have access to a Nintendo Account and link the account to the new game. You can find out more about how to transfer this save data on Nintendo's website.