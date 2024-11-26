Nintendo's free mobile app, Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp, is shutting up shop on 28th November 2024 at 3pm BST / 7am PT / 10am ET. We knew this end date was on the horizon and we told ourselves that it would all be okay with Pocket Camp Complete landing on mobile next month. And yet here we are, having a little cry over a new in-game event called the 'Thank-You Finale'.

You see, unlike Nintendo's other apps, where service has ended with little to no fanfare, Pocket Camp's 'Thank-You Finale' is all about saying goodbye to the camp you have been building over the last seven years.

We won't go into the exact details of what the finale holds (we've attached a video of it from Kolma at the bottom of this article if you don't play Pocket Camp yourself), but expect to take a trip down memory lane with your beloved villagers in tow. There will be fireworks, there will be friends and, if you're anything like us, there may even be a tear or two.

To access the 'Thank-You Finale', simply locate the 'Flower Card' in the Misc. section of your Tools page and hand it to an animal in your campsite or cabin. That'll get you the 'Thank-You Flower Stand', which you can display and interact with to start the message.





Let us know in the replies.pic.twitter.com/zaRbADCSib Who showed up in your Thank-You Finale?Let us know in the replies. #PocketCamp November 25, 2024

It's sad to say goodbye to Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp, for sure, but this isn't really the end. Those who want to keep up the mobile AC experience will be able to do so next month in Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp Complete. This paid app will be available on 3rd December for an 'Early discounted price' of $9.99 / £8.99 until 31st Jan 2025, before resorting to its regular price of $19.99 / £17.99.

The upcoming paid version is the same ol' base game as its free counterpart with a couple of bonuses thrown in, like new Leaf Tokens and a handy new Camper Cards feature. You can transfer all your Pocket Camp data over to the new version and everything is included, so you don't need to worry about having to cough up even more Bells down the line.

Until then, here's that video of the 'Thank-You Finale' that we promised. Farewell, Pocket Camp!