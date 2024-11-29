Earlier this week, you might have seen how Isabelle and the villagers said their goodbyes in Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp on mobile devices. Well, in an update, the online service for the free-to-play game has now officially ended.

The game's social media account shared the following message and artwork to mark this occasion, while also noting how it hopes to see players return in the paid version of the game Pocket Camp Complete.

"Online service for Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp has ended. Thank you for playing. We hope to see you soon in Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp Complete!"



Thank you for playing.



We hope to see you soon in

Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp Complete!pic.twitter.com/Wh1XJi9Sei Online service for Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp has ended.Thank you for playing.We hope to see you soon inAnimal Crossing: Pocket Camp Complete! #PocketCamp November 28, 2024

Players will now have to wait until 3rd December 2024 to access the paid version of the game. As we previously mentioned, it will also be available for an 'early discounted price' of $9.99 / £8.99 until 31st Jan 2025, and after this date it will be available for the regular price of $19.99 / £17.99.

So, that's the end of the online service for Pocket Camp! You can check out the 'Thank-You Finale' in our previous story: