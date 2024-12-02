if you've been waiting for a feature-complete version of Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp for mobile, then you're in luck, because Nintendo has finally answered your prayers with a paid version of the popular mobile game.

Available now for a discounted price of $9.99 / £8.99, Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp Complete removes all monetisation that was present in the previous version of the game, allowing you to unlock everything via in-game progression. After 31st January 2025, the price of the game will double to $19.99 / £17.99, so don't faff around if you're itching to download it.





The introductory price is $9.99 USD / €9.99 EUR until January 31.



We are thrilled to welcome both returning and new players to the campsite!✨



App Store

Nintendo announced it would be ending service for Pocket Camp back in October, following through with its promise last week on 28th November 2024. Returning players who opt to purchase the new Complete edition have the option to bring their existing character and progress across, but the option to start from scratch is also available, should you desire.

The premium 'Leaf Tickets' currency have been removed from the game alongside the monthly paid subscription service 'Pocket Camp Club'. Leaf Tokens can now be earned in-game, and some features previously exclusive to Pocket Camp Club can now be activated as standard.

Events and new items will continue to be available in Pocket Camp Complete until at least September 2025.