The free-to-play MOBA Pokémon Unite is still adding new Pokémon and the next one joining the roster will be Galarian Rapidash.

This psychic/fairy-type evolves from a Galarian Ponyta and was originally introduced during the Pokémon Sword and Shield generation. This new pick in Unite is scheduled to join the fray on 23rd January 2025 – so later this month.

Some other additions to the Unite Roster over the past year include Psyduck, Ho-Oh, and more recently Tinkaton from the Scarlet and Violet series. If you’re curious to learn more about this game, be sure to check out our review here on Nintendo Life.

Again, it’s free-to-play title - so anyone can jump in on their mobile devices or the Nintendo Switch.