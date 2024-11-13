Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 784k

Capcom has today revealed its new Monster Hunter game for mobile devices, and unlike previous spin-off titles for the same platform, this one will offer up a "core gameplay experience" similar to the mainline series.

Introducing Monster Hunter Outlanders - it's a collaboration with the Chinese developer TiMi Studio Group (a subsidiary of Tencent and best known within the Nintendo Switch space for Pokémon Unite and Arena of Valor). It promises to deliver a "unique hunter experience by incorporating distinctive elements of the Monster Hunter series". This "open-world survival game" will also support multiplayer for up to four players.

"Monster Hunter Outlanders, developed by TiMi Studio Group and Capcom, delivers a unique hunting experience for Monster Hunter fans on mobile! Monster Hunter Outlanders is an Open-World Survival game set in the Monster Hunter universe. We aim to create a mobile game that allows players to enjoy the Monster Hunter experience with friends, anytime and anywhere."

According to the official trailer, it's "coming soon" to mobile devices and you can sign up for the official email now to receive notifications about it as well as test announcements. Capcom says the more this trailer is shared, the more "under-development clips" will be revealed.

Capcom is also gearing up for Monster Hunter Wilds, due out on Xbox, PlayStation and PC early next year. While there have been no Monster Hunter announcements for Nintendo platforms recently, there's a good chance the Switch "successor" will at least get a slice of the action when it's finally released given the success of Monster Hunter Rise and Monster Hunter Stories on the current-generation hybrid hardware.